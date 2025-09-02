GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.00. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 5,660,116 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 743,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 537,911 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 421,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

