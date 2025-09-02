Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $15.06. Sunrun shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1,982,805 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $122,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,604.28. This trade represents a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $283,026.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 422,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,798.75. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,360 shares of company stock valued at $954,649. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Sunrun by 12.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 268,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 67,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

