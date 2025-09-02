Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 227,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 105,928 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM Trading Down 4.4%
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 137.95% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
