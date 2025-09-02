Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,518,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 7,128,355 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RZLV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,132,569 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

