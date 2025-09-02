Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 10,362 shares.The stock last traded at $41.90 and had previously closed at $42.45.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $688.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

