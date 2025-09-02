Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Short Interest Up 10,300.0% in August

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, anincreaseof10,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of JUMSY remained flat at $36.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,683. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

Jumbo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 283.0%. This is an increase from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

