Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Short Interest Up 54,006.1% in August

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,540,000 shares, agrowthof54,006.1% from the July 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGHM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,940,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 1,393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 257,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,055,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

CGHM stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 295,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,962. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

