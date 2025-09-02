Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Update

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,300 shares, agrowthof22,050.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Up 3.5%

OTCMKTS:WLBMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 808,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.