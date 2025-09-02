Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,003,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 4,414,366 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $18.18.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

