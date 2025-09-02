Nihon Unisys, Ltd. (OTC:NTULF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nihon Unisys, Ltd. (OTC:NTULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,500 shares, anincreaseof6,600.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Nihon Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of OTC NTULF remained flat at $35.49 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. Nihon Unisys has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

About Nihon Unisys

Engages in the business of information and communications technology services

