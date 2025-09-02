Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Update

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,870,000 shares, anincreaseof9,309.8% from the July 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days. Approximately9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Lanvin Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LANV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 21,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Lanvin Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

