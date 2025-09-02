HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Natalie Meyenn Buys 25,565 Shares

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Meyenn bought 25,565 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,940.70.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $549.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82.
About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
