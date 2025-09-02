HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Natalie Meyenn Buys 25,565 Shares

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Meyenn bought 25,565 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,940.70.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $549.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Get HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT alerts:

About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.