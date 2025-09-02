Insider Selling: PointsBet (ASX:PBH) Insider Sells 1,455,213 Shares of Stock

PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH – Get Free Report) insider Samuel (Sam) Swanell sold 1,455,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.25, for a total value of A$1,819,016.25.

Samuel (Sam) Swanell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PointsBet alerts:

On Monday, August 11th, Samuel (Sam) Swanell sold 4,451,424 shares of PointsBet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.25, for a total transaction of A$5,564,280.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Samuel (Sam) Swanell sold 4,120,176 shares of PointsBet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.25, for a total transaction of A$5,150,220.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Samuel (Sam) Swanell acquired 192,198 shares of PointsBet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.19 per share, with a total value of A$227,754.63.

PointsBet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.47.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.