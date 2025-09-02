Aeris Resources (ASX:AIS) Insider Acquires A$176,582.48 in Stock

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS – Get Free Report) insider Willie Labuschagne acquired 784,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of A$176,582.48.

Aeris Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Aeris Resources Company Profile

Aeris Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and exploration of copper, zinc, gold, and silver in Australia. The company's primary operating assets include the Tritton Copper Operations located near the town of Nyngan in central New South Wales; and Cracow Gold Operations situated near the town of Theodore in Central Queensland.

