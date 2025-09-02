Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $263.34, but opened at $244.02. Nova shares last traded at $241.90, with a volume of 55,433 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Get Nova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nova

Nova Trading Down 9.1%

The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.