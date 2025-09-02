Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.35, but opened at $72.00. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 999,024 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 46.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

