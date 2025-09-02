Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.06. Valneva shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 13,485 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Valneva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Valneva Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $699.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

