Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $27.24. Otsuka shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 366 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Otsuka to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Otsuka Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

