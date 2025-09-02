Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.52. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 3,995 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 37.07%.The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 104.0%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

