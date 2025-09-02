Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Meren Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.39. Meren Energy shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 55,514 shares trading hands.

Meren Energy Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $868.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Meren Energy alerts:

Meren Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,200.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Meren Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. Meren Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.85%.

Meren Energy Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meren Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meren Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.