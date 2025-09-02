Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electrolux currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Electrolux Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.40). Electrolux had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrolux AB will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrolux

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

