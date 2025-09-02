Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.51. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 3,957,061 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

