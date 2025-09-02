TOPCON (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

TOPCON (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $22.00. TOPCON shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

TOPCON Stock Up 9.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.91 and a beta of 0.45.

TOPCON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOPCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOPCON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.