BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,000 shares, adeclineof92.3% from the July 31st total of 703,700 shares. Currently,4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently,4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut BioNexus Gene Lab to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BioNexus Gene Lab stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 40,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,445. BioNexus Gene Lab has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 30.70%.The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

Featured Stories

