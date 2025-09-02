Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 525.0% in August

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, agrowthof525.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:DCOMP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 4,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

