Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,200 shares, anincreaseof607.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

