CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 303,500 shares, agrowthof964.9% from the July 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CASI Free Report ) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.34% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 29,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.39). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,844.13% and a negative net margin of 148.55%.The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

