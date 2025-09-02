Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,200 shares, adecreaseof96.8% from the July 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 2.0%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 293,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,425. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.