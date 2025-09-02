Injective Protocol Price Hits $12.68 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $12.68 or 0.00011452 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $124.21 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,970,935 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a layer-1 blockchain designed for decentralised finance, offering pre-built modules and interoperability for advanced financial applications. INJ, its native token, supports governance, staking, and transaction fees. Developed by Injective Labs, the platform also integrates AI capabilities for autonomous and data-driven applications.”

