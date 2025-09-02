Theta Fuel 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.53 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $238.29 million and $2.53 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00021368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 7,056,844,925 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

