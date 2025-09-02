Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $26.69 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 19,489,832 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is blog.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMPL is an ERC-20 token that functions as a decentralised unit of account within the Ampleforth protocol. Unlike fixed-supply tokens, AMPL uses an elastic supply mechanism to adjust the quantity of tokens in user wallets based on market demand. The token targets the value of a 2019 USD adjusted for inflation, with supply rebasing daily to help stabilise its long-run average price. This approach allows AMPL to maintain purchasing power over time without relying on collateral, central banks, or market makers. AMPL is used in decentralised lending, borrowing, and derivative creation, and can serve as collateral for decentralised stablecoins. While users experience supply volatility, contracts denominated in AMPL aim to remain predictable in value over time. The token is governed through the FORTH DAO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

