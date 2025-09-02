eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 128912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETOR shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eToro Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of eToro Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. eToro Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETOR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

