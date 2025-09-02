Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $570.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.79.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $446.22. 346,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $469.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of -180.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.41, for a total value of $666,986.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,508.61. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total value of $13,729,567.84. Following the sale, the director owned 911 shares in the company, valued at $397,724.38. This trade represents a 97.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,594 shares of company stock valued at $25,551,456 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

