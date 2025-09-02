Rebecca Corbin Loree Purchases 5,240 Shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Corbin Loree bought 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,031.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,031.60. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CompoSecure Stock Down 1.3%

CMPO traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 337,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.96. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 60.3% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,339,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after buying an additional 2,759,872 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $19,901,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $16,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 926,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 449.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 532,708 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.