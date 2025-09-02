iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.01 and last traded at C$38.64, with a volume of 231788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.20.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.35.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 45.0%.

About iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index the Index , net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in equity securities issued by international issuers participating in the mining secto.

