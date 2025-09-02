IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 479096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.17.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.

