BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.03 and last traded at C$24.88, with a volume of 7916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.97.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.17.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index.

