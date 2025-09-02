GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 397904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$942.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

