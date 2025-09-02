Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately78% compared to the typical volume of 13,353 call options.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.8%

SILJ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,746,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.33. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.