Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 3941811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several research analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $590,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 612,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,321.28. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 17,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 136,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,554.58. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,816. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $39,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

