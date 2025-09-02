Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 1.5%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 417.0%.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.