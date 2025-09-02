Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 61663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

In related news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $315,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,933.82. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $623,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,726.96. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,005. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.