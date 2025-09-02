ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.52 and last traded at $95.12, with a volume of 22869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.74 and a beta of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $1,739,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 173,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,465.22. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 180,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,878.41. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,538 shares of company stock worth $35,690,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

