Cognex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 19,358 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately3,420% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex Stock Down 0.9%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,594,000 after buying an additional 4,228,729 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 126.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,510,000 after buying an additional 2,571,457 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 18,810.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after buying an additional 1,785,159 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 32.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,436,000 after buying an additional 1,474,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,723,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. 874,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. Cognex has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

