Energi Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $194.07 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00021368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 98,694,210 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

