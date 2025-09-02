Scroll (SCR) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Scroll (SCR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Scroll has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a market cap of $61.88 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.33098329 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $13,857,665.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

