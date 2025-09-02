UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/28/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.81. 4,497,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,948. The company has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.34 and its 200 day moving average is $378.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $489,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

