Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Should You Sell?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 212.37 ($2.88). Approximately 118,184,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,097% from the average daily volume of 2,274,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.22).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,983.33.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

