Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.08 and last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 2161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,388.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

