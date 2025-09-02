TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Here’s Why

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) traded up 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.19 and last traded at C$6.16. 900,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 269,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from C$3.00 to C$3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.40.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 15.6%

About TELUS International (Cda)

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.41.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

